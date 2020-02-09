LeBron James tells of his viral Kobe Bryant Tribute Dunk

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty)

On Thursday (February 6th) LeBron James re-enacted a 2001 Kobe Bryant Dunk during the Lakers game against the Houston Rockets. How the team’s Twitter account made it clear with a direct comparison of the two slams was incredibly correct. However, on Saturday, James told ESPN that this was not planned in advance.

Same arena. Same basket. Dive in yourself. 19 years apart. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fj7HRmqv3c

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 8, 2020

“I didn’t really predict that until I jumped,” he said. “I just jumped and somehow figured it out, and then … it’s crazy how it’s exactly the same immersion, exactly what Kobe did – what, 19 years ago or something? That was great.”

James told reporters after the game that he felt Bryant’s spirit inside him during the immersion. “Have you ever seen The 6th Man?” He asked. “Kobe came down, sat in my body and gave me the immersion in this break.”

He also shared a photo of the dunk on his Instagram account and told ESPN that he was planning to have it framed in his home. “When I first saw it, I thought” Holy s “is an incredible photo,” said James. “And when I found out how it was recorded: Andy literally had a snapshot on his remote to get that, and when I saw the video of it when I was in the air, you can see the flash in the background. I thought, “Oh, that’s … He’s definitely the real MVP.” “

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” he added. “To be part of my story between this correlation between me and Kobe, I think it’s pretty, pretty, pretty great. I’m glad I did it in a Laker uniform.”

