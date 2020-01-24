LeBron James’ triple double leads Lakers past Nets

NEW YORK – LeBron James is on his way to Philadelphia to overtake Kobe Bryant in the NBA career standings in the hometown of the former Lakers star.

It will be another milestone, but it has never been so important for James to score. He prefers to win and it looks like he’s going to do a lot more of these with these Lakers.

James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 10th triple double of the season, and Los Angeles scored 19 3-point points to defeat Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Thursday night.

James closed in third place within 17 points ahead of Bryant with a fall in the fourth quarter. He can overtake Bryant in Philadelphia on Saturday, where the five-time champion was born.

“Every time I connect with the big guys or do anything in my career that I’ve talked to the big guys about, that’s a pretty cool thing,” said James. “But I don’t know about the rating. That doesn’t mean much to me.

“Only the overall point of my game means more to me: being an all-round player, being successful on the floor and contributing to the franchises that I have played for, the three franchises that I have played for so far in my career , “

James has 33,626 points. Bryant ended with 33,643.

A back and forth game for nearly three quarters became a defeat after the Lakers broke the Nets mood with four straight 3-pointers spanning the third and fourth quarters and a point ahead of 107-94 and Los Angeles were idle from there.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Dwight Howard ended his season with 14 points and 12 boards when he started the season.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points after missing a correct hamstring game, but Brooklyn lost its fifth straight. The Nets have won only two of their last 14 games.

Brooklyn was without backup centers DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton, leaving the hosts behind starter Jarrett Allen without many options. But the nets fought just as badly to guard the area. Los Angeles was 19 out of 38 behind the curve, with Net’s coach Kenny Atkinson saying that his players were so concerned about James that they left boys open outside.

“He started shooting and the boys just don’t want him to score again and they help too much,” said Atkinson. “I would say there are 10, 12 games where we have helped too much and you are taking the wrong step with a great passing team like them. They make you pay.”

The Lakers led 38-35 in a row before both teams scored seven 3-points in the second game. Howard won eight points in the 4v4 game, helping guests score 75-70 at halftime.

Danny Green made three 3s in the first four minutes of the third, pushing the lead to 88-75, but the nets had it left until 95-94 after an Irving 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining. But then Davis and Rajon Rondo scored three seconds before Jared Dudley, who played in Brooklyn last season, scored a Nets bench goal to hit the summer and score 104-94.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope prevailed four times in a row and extended the lead to 13. James scored eight goals during this time before finally settling on the pitch.

Magician 124, Cavaliers 112

Bradley Beal scored 36 points in Cleveland, and weary Washington defeated the Cavaliers after losing overtime and arriving in the city early in the morning.

The wizards started slowly after coming on after a defeat in Miami around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, but took the lead at the end of the first quarter and pulled out.

Cleveland has lost six times in a row and eleven times in a row. The Cavaliers had a 20-point home loss in New York and fought Washington, which is also at the end of the Eastern Conference.

Beal was 15 out of 22 from the field and had eight assists in 29 minutes. The Wizards Guard scored 38 points against Miami and is 31 out of 46 out of the field in the last two games.

Teammates Davis Bertans and Ish Smith each scored 17 points, while Isaiah Thomas had 13.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 29 points, Larry Nance Jr. with 22 and Kevin Love with 21.