[lebron-james’s-media-firm-sued-about-“more-than-an-athlete”-slogan]

Responding in 2018 to Fox Information temperament Laura Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” attack, LeBron James famously countered with an Instagram put up asserting that he is “more than an athlete,” cementing his spot as 1 of the NBA’s main activists. That tagline, now trademarked, has landed James in lawful hot h2o, as a youth group out of Maryland is suing them for $33 million over its contested usage.

Video game System Inc. filed a accommodate in federal court docket this 7 days in excess of James’s use of the phrase, professing that they had trademarked the very similar “I Am Much more Than An Athlete” in 2016. The accommodate names James’s media organization, Uninterrupted, as effectively as Nike, ESPN and Acquire-Two Interactive Computer software — the makers of the well-known NBA 2K series, which has employed the slogan — as defendants.

On leading of the dollars, Recreation Prepare also seeks to cease those entities from using the slogan likely forward.

In a assertion replying to the go well with, Uninterrupted claimed that there is no basis for it:

The grievance submitted by Sport System now is meritless and is made up of several factual inaccuracies. Uninterrupted owns prior legal rights in and to the Additional Than An Athlete trademark.

There has been no comment from the other events included in the fit Nike has created equipment with the slogan on it, even though ESPN produces a demonstrate with James that applied the tagline.

Sport Plan’s circumstance dates back again to 2017, when players who are a element of the group wore T-shirts with the slogan on it to a Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards activity James was however on the Cavaliers at the time, and a picture of gamers carrying the shirts with Wizards star John Wall built the rounds shortly immediately after. The group hopes to use this as a issue of proof that James stole the slogan, as his reply to Ingraham’s responses happened just a couple of months later.

