LeBron refuses to play in the empty areas following the Coronavirus note

The NBA told its teams to prepare to play in empty sands in response to a coronavirus scare, but LeBron James says this is not an opportunity.

“The league issued a note to their teams on Friday telling them to prepare for the need to play games without fans or the media, as the sports leagues of Europe have already done,” the AP reported. “The note detailed the potential actions that teams would take” if it would be necessary to play a match with only the essential staff present. “

However, when the biggest star in the league heard about the NBA’s plans, James had none.

“Do we play games without the fans? No, that’s impossible, “said James.” I don’t play unless I have the fans in the crowd. For whom I play. I play for my teammates, and I’m part of the fans. It’s all about. So if I go on a field and there are no fans, I don’t play. They can do whatever they want to do. “

The NBA note made it clear to teams that they should identify what staff would be required to attend the games and begin the process of informing ticket holders of the changes.

According to the AP:

The teams should also be prepared “for the ability to implement temperature controls on the players, team staff, referees and anyone else who is essential to carry out this game in the ‘team’.

The Athletic reported on the contents of the note.

The letter also says that teams should plan scenarios where the media could attend games according to the revised media policies.

The league had already issued a note to the teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players in hopes of reducing their risk of virus, including not taking items such as pens, pens, balls and t-shirts from autographs.

The NBA is not alone in taking precautions. Several NCAA teams have also canceled trips or played in front of empty crowds. In Italy, Italian football teams have been playing in the empty seats for almost a week.

