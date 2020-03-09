Led Zeppelin won the case on appeal copyright “Steirway To Heaven”

Led Zeppelin again cleared the Spirit copy of the band’s songs on the classic track “Stairway To Heaven”.

Michael Skidmore, a trustee of the estate Spirit guitarist Randy California, first sued the British group in 2014.

He argued that the 1971 hit “Stairway to Heaven” has violated the copyright for the song “Taurus” in 1968. However, the judge ruled in favor of Leda Zeppelin in July 2016. A new trial was later appointed to the US Court of Appeals in September 2018.

Now the 9th Court of Appeals of America in San Francisco once again ruled in favor of Leda zeppelins, saying that Robert Plant and Jimmy Page does not violate the copyright of “Taurus”.

Skidmore complaint claimed that “Stairway To Heaven” and “Taurus” and similar chord progressions, and he suggested that the group may have written an iconic song after touring with the Spirit.

Neither Skidmore, no factory, and the page is not yet commented on the verdict in the time of writing.

Last year, Paige said that after the success of “Raketmana” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” was discussed biography of the legendary band. “There are always people who try to make money on” Led Zeppelin “, – he said.” In Siberia, and Los Angeles, perhaps now is a meeting going on.

“I’m too busy with real work to take care of things that do not come off. What would you like to make a movie? Listen to albums. There’s all.”