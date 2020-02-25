[ledecky-even-now-400-free-favored-for-tokyo,-states-titmus]



FILE Picture: Olympics – Ariarne Titmus of Australia. REUTERS/Aly Track – RC1B8A6E0610/File Photograph

February 25, 2020

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Ariarne Titmus suggests Katie Ledecky is “100% even now favorite” to win the 400 meters freestyle gold at the Tokyo Olympics inspite of upsetting the American entire world history holder at Gwangju final 12 months.

The teenager finished Ledecky’s 6-year unbeaten run at environment championships with a swim of three minutes 58.76 seconds in the 400 closing, a full second more rapidly than the American.

Although thrilled with the surprising triumph, Titmus however feels she is “chasing” Ledecky, who retains the Olympic titles in the 200, 400 and 800m freestyle.

“Her globe history (three: 56.46) is nevertheless two seconds around my PB (private finest),” Titmus stated in responses released by Information Ltd media on Tuesday.

“I am just glad I experienced a fantastic swim at worlds and she experienced an off-swim.

“She is 100% continue to favorite.”

Titmus, 19, said the pace of her enhancement as a swimmer had been a surprise and that she experienced never ever imagined topping Ledecky in South Korea.

“I did not consider it would come this soon, but centered on how I was swimming, I realized this was the time I would have a appropriate race with her and not just be racing for silver.

“I understood it was likely to be a struggle but did not know that would suggest basically beating Ledecky.”

The Tasmanian will also be wanting to medal in the 200 and 800 freestyle at Tokyo.

She grabbed the globe silver powering Italy’s Federico Pellegrini in the 200 and took bronze in the 800 driving Ledecky and Italian runner-up Simona Quadarella.

