Lee Bo Young And Jeon So Nee Explains How She Describes The Character “When I Love You.”

Lee Bo Young and Jeon So Nee have opened up about their character in the upcoming tvN drama “When I Love My Love”!

“If My Love Is My Love” will tell the love story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo who were the only lovers in college and reunite many years later. GOT7 Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters while they are young, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will take on the role after the characters join the forties.

Park Bo Young and Jeon So Nee’s character Yoon Ji Soo grew up in a family known as the prosecutor’s daughter. She is the owner’s core values ​​are strong and continue to perform the task. In the past, Yoon Ji Soo has been successful in a wealthy environment and studying piano. However, in recent times, he has encountered many obstacles as he struggles to care for himself and his son.

Lee Bo Young says, “Yoon Ji Soo’s past and present Yoon Ji Soo look like two different characters. Instead of focusing on similarities and differences, I focus more on the feelings that will be felt in the present. If (Jeon Bec Nee and I) taking her characteristics to reflect the present and the past, I think our audience will recognize and show love. “

Jeon So Nee comments, “Not long ago and now Yoon Ji Soo, so I try to talk about how good and happy Yoon Ji Soo is. Only then will I feel the anxiety and worry that Yoon Ji Soo is experiencing today. or a similar situation with (Park Bo Young), I’m trying to replicate her actions. “

“If I Love My Love” is set for April 25 and will be available on Viki.

Take a look at the teaser for the drama below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?