Lee Bo Young And Yoo Ji Tae Show New Drama “When I Love You”

Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young, who will star in the tvN romance drama “When Love My Blooms,” exude class sophistication and sophistication in the new image for 1st Look!

In a follow-up interview, the actors talk about their love for the drama, which tells of two lovers reuniting at a fated reunion after twenty years

Yoo Ji Tae expresses happiness about “When Love Comes.” “Only when I’m thirsty for sentimental romantic drama do I come across a good production that is emotionally draining,” he says. She then explains, “When I love blooms” as a drama that depicts the resonance to be mature and experienced love.

Lee Bo Young discussed her feelings about the drama. “I get so excited every time I set,” she said. “I did not ever act in a romantic drama that is true. But this time, I really want to implement ‘When Love Love Me’, after relating the description of the characters and emotions. Hopefully it can display characters that look like they actually are people who are able to interact and support for a long time, ”she added.

Asked about the best moment of her life in reference to the literal title of the drama, Lee Bo Young replied, “I really feel it now. I like to stand in front of the camera, believe in me and have fun.” I want to continue to create good moments every day. “

“When I Love You Blossoms” premieres April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles in Viki.

Watch the teaser below!

Resources (1) (2)

How does this article feel?