Lee Bo Youthful And Yoo Ji Tae Share A Fated Encounter In Forthcoming tvN Romance Drama

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Blossom” (doing work title) unveiled new stills of Lee Bo Youthful and Yoo Ji Tae!

“Blossom” will explain to the like tale of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo who grow to be every other’s 1st enjoys in college and reunite lots of yrs later on. Acquired7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will perform the people all through their young yrs, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will choose more than the roles the moment the figures reunite in their forties.

Previously, the drama has garnered the public’s interest for getting a story that goes back and forth from the previous and present. Additionally, the drama will be published by scriptwriter Jeon Hee Young and developed by director Son Jung Hyun, who directed the romance dramas “Should We Kiss To start with?” “Yeah, That’s How It Is,” “The Female Who Married A few Occasions,” and “All About My Romance.”

In certain, viewers are highly anticipating Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young’s chemistry as they relive life’s most fantastic, intimate times as mature grownups.

The newly disclosed stills exhibit Han Jae Hyun (Yoo Ji Tae) and Yoon Ji Soo’s (Lee Bo Young’s) fated reunion wherever they are hit by a wave of thoughts in the face of truth and adore. Jointly, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Younger, and director Son Jung Hyun are a “melodrama dream team” that will greet viewers with a charming and emotional melodrama in spring.

“Blossom” will premiere in April, adhering to the summary of “Hi Bye, Mama.” Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

