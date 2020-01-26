Lee Byung Hun’s film “The Man Standing Next” surpasses 2 million moviegoers at impressive speed

Lee Byung Hun’s new film “The Man Standing Next” proves to be a box office success!

In the wee hours of January 26 KST, “The Man Standing Next” officially exceeded 2 million movie buffs at the box office. The film was originally released on January 22, which means it only took five days for the film to reach its milestone – and reached the 2 million mark faster than the resounding success “1987”. , which ultimately attracted an impressive total of more than 7.2 million. moviegoers.

Notably, “The Man Standing Next” reached 1 million moviegoers on January 24, which means that the film took less than two days to attract another million viewers.

Based on the non-fiction bestseller “Chiefs of Namsan”, “The Man Standing Next” tells the story of the director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) in the run-up to the assassination of President Park Chung Hee in 1979.

Congratulations to the distribution and the film crew!

