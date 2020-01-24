Lee Byung Hun’s new film “Chiefs of Namsan” surpasses one million movie buffs

On January 24, the film “The Heads of Namsan” surpassed the million movie buffs at the box office.

The film reached this milestone only three days after its release, proving its popularity during the holiday season (Lunar New Year).

“Chiefs of Namsan” stars Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Kwak Do Won and Lee Hee Joon. It tells the story of the director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) in the period leading up to the assassination of President Park Chung Hee in 1979. It is based on the non-fiction bestseller of the same name.

The making of “Chiefs of Namsan” puts him on an equal footing with the 2019 blockbuster movie Extreme Job and the recent “Ashfall”, both of which surpassed one million moviegoers in three days. However, the accomplishment of “Chiefs of Namsan” is remarkable in that it is not a comedy film released during the Lunar New Year period as “Extreme Job”. (Comedy movies are generally thought to do better during the Lunar New Year.)

Part of the success of “Chiefs of Namsan” is that it has attracted large audiences in various age groups. As he describes the events of 1979, there are many people in South Korea who still remember the assassination of Park Chung Hee. The film, evaluated at 15 years and over, also attracted an audience among people who were not alive at the time of the incident but who are curious to know this part of the story.

“Chiefs of Namsan” was presented in South Korea on January 22.

