Lee Cataluna: Sending bulldozers to the burial site is Kirk Caldwell’s greatest left yet

People get sick, some are dead, businesses are shut down, kids can’t go to school, families are close to home, they’re scared, bored and climb the walls. Everyone worries about basic survival things, and the Honolulu mayor decided to roll out the bulldozers on his controversial pet project.

That would be Caldwell’s biggest administration-filled gaffe. Can’t say for sure, though. There’s always time for him.

There are mysteries that people forgive and forget, and people are so entangled that it’s hard to get worked up about it after enough time is spent with campaign season rolling around again. Gaps that are difficult to summarize in a short sentence or that require too much piano to explain, or those that are painfully human and relatable, do not tend to be fatal flaws.

But then there are fake people – like this bad guy – who defy explanation, can’t be chalked up to “I did that, too,” and can be described in a short sentence, like this: Caldwell throws out bulldozers they dug up a former burial ground when people opposed to the project were shut down due to a pandemic. That is memorable. That is unforgettable.

Just about every day since the new coronavirus took our lives, Caldwell has been hosting his own information session, analyzing exactly what you can and can’t do and where you can and can’t go to Oahu beach, emphasizing that everyone needs to cut down and focus on what’s really important, peppered him with, “We’re all in this together.”

Spew all those hectoring and then send a construction crew digging up land that people have insisted having ancient burials is … I don’t even know the word. Some called it sneaky. UH law school teacher Ken Lawson called Caldwell crooked. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, Caldwell’s most concrete competitor in his quest for Hawaii’s next governor, called it “a really bad call.” It’s tone-deaf and irresponsible.

When announcing the resumption of construction, Caldwell said it is essential to keep county crews working. Uh, don’t they have clear drainage storms or clean bathroom parks? Another explanation of dissatisfaction from the mayor, reveals his utter disdain for public intelligence.

They then found a bone from the former’s burial site, as protesters kept saying it would happen, and Caldwell was forced to resurface. He doesn’t apologize, though, or say that maybe his time was cut, and he used the squishy word “pause” to describe closing down work on the project.

Calling out the Bulldozers on Sherwoods during a lock on the entire island may be one of the biggest mishaps of the Caldwell years, but it still has a few months of the stubborn office to mess up even more. And who knows? He could outdo himself and – funerals be damned, protesters damn safe, political careers be damned – send the Bulldozers out of Sherwoods again.