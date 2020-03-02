lee-chung-ah-in-talks-along-with-seolhyun-to-star-in-namgoong-min’s-new-drama

Lee Chung Ah may well be becoming a member of Namgoong Min in his new drama!

On March two, Sports Kyunghyang noted that Lee Chung Ah will be starring in the new tvN drama “Night and Day” (doing the job title) as the female direct.

Pursuing the reviews, Lee Chung Ah’s company Kings Leisure commented, “Lee Chung Ah has gained the offer to star in ‘Night and Day,’ and she is positively reviewing the supply. It is not nevertheless verified.”

“Night and Day” is a romantic mystery drama about an incident that took location in a village 26 a long time ago. People today who have attained intelligence over and above regular human abilities in exchange for dropping their thoughts will obtain with each other owing to the mysterious incident in get to choose down the plan of all those who used them as tools. In the course of action, they try out to locate their identities as frequent folks.

If she accepts the function, Lee Chung Ah will be actively playing FBI agent Jamie Layton who operates with the able detective Do Jung Woo (Namgoong Min) of the distinctive team at Seoul Metropolitan Law enforcement Agency in get to fix the thriller.

Not long ago, Lee Chung Ah confirmed off her charismatic acting in SBS’s “VIP,” drawing anticipation for the charms she may portray in the upcoming drama.

Now, AOA’s Seolhyun is also in talks to perform Gong Hye Received, a police inspector of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, in the upcoming drama.

Continue to be tuned for updates on “Night and Day”!

