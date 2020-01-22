Lee Do Hyun talks about his embarrassing first day for “Hotel Del Luna”, goals for 2020, and more

Actor Lee Do Hyun was recently featured in an illustration for Esquire magazine. In the accompanying interview, the actor talked about his acting style, his role in “Hotel Del Luna”, his goal for 2020, and more.

When the interviewer said that he seemed very mature and serious at official events, but that he was actually very carefree during the filming of the photo shoot, Lee Do Hyun laughed and said: “It’s true . I think I have a lot of different sides for me. But to say that I look like an adult … I still have to mature a lot. But I don’t want to look too young, so I find myself imitating the way people talk, and because of that, I think I have developed different sides for myself. “

Talking more about his way of filming a project, Lee Do Hyun explained that he trusted the director no matter what. He said, “During filming, I don’t usually watch what was filmed. If the director says “ok”, then that’s fine with me too. The same goes for today’s photo shoot. If the photographer tells me to lean my body back, then I will trust them and do it. And in an interview, you just trust the reporter. I think it is important to trust others. “

Lee Do Hyun continued to describe his acting style. “There are actors who transform themselves completely when they start shooting, and others who stay in the character even off camera. I am the latter. “Referring to the filming of the Netflix drama” Sweet Home, “Lee Do Hyun said,” I did my best not to talk much during the filming. Even if it is important to get to know your elders and your fellow actors… ”

Because he tends to keep his character, the interviewer said it must be difficult for him to withdraw from a role, especially his role as Go Chung Myung in “Hotel Del Luna”. Lee Do Hyun said, “It’s true. I kept thinking about it even after the end, and there were lines I couldn’t forget … It was not easy. I always call IU noona Man Wol. And she is registered as Man Wol in my contacts. Strangely, it’s more comfortable. “

Lee Do Hyun revealed that Go Chung Myung from “Hotel Del Luna” is his most popular role so far. “So many people loved the character and I also really like the character. And it was really difficult to play the character, including speaking in a sageuk tone. The director told me the first day, “Why are you acting like this? You didn’t do it that way during the audition. My first scene was filmed about 10 times. It was the first day I met IU noona on set, and it was under the scorching sun… I cannot forget the embarrassment and shame of that day. “

He added: “Fortunately, we ended up remaking the scene another day in another place. Before that, I talked a lot with the director and Man Wol Noona to correct my tone. “

Lee Do Hyun also shared an old experience in which he broke up with his girlfriend in order to better interpret a role. He said, “The character I played was someone who had lost the girl they love. So I told my girlfriend that we had to break up, so I could play the role. I really don’t know why I did this … I was about 21 or 22 years old. Of course, my girlfriend did not understand. She asked me if I was crazy. But at the time, the game came first for me. But also, this production failed. Anyway, after going through things like that, I think I grew up a lot. “

When asked how he wanted to spend 2020, he replied, “I want it to be a year where I only work.” He explained, “It has been a long time since my two parents have been working and my youngster brother is disabled. “He said he asked his mother why she continued to work for the newspaper distribution, and replied that they were in debt, after which Lee Do Hyun told him that he would repay everything in 2020. ” At least I hope so, “said the actor.” I really wish that, in 2020, my mom, dad, and Dong Hyuk could all rest from work and live off what I earn. That way, i ‘will have peace of mind when I have to join the military.’

