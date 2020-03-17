Lee Dong Gook Shares His Adore And Affection For His Huge Spouse and children

Soccer player Lee Dong Gook appeared on the March 17 episode of MBC’s “Human Documentary Men and women Is Excellent.”

Lee Dong Gook is not only recognised for his soccer vocation but also his 5 youngsters, with whom he appeared on KBS’s “The Return of Superman” from 2015 to 2019.

On “Human Documentary,” Lee Dong Gook started out his working day by instruction at household with his youngsters. Si An confirmed off his taekwondo skills while Seol Ah and Su Ah did some gymnastics.

Lee Dong Gook claimed, “When you have 5 youngsters, if even one of them is missing, it feels vacant. It gets a large amount easier. It makes you imagine, ‘Ah, taking treatment of four children will have to be genuinely simple.’ If there’s three of them, it’s seriously peaceful. It is even fine when there is 4. I imagine that it’s toughest when it’s all 5 of them.”

The family moved to a mini soccer discipline, where the young children confirmed they had inherited their father’s athletic expertise and aggressive frame of mind. When the match didn’t go as he wanted, Si An ended up bursting into tears.

Lee Dong Gook said, “Now that the young children are older, it is truly pleasurable to converse to them. They’re usually on my facet. When you enjoy soccer, if your athletic effectiveness is not extremely excellent, you can get criticized a ton. When I arrive dwelling, although, my wife says, ‘It’s okay, you worked difficult,’ and the youngsters say, ‘Dad, you worked tricky,’ ‘You did nicely.’ It’s a supply of energy to have a person convey to you that at residence.”

Mainly because of field instruction, Lee Dong Gook spends 50 percent the calendar year away from household. He mentioned, “Because we’re separated so generally, I fear that they will not welcome me extremely a lot. Due to the fact I’ll only be again for a tiny when just before leaving all over again.”

When he arrived back home in Incheon, the youngsters swarmed him at the doorway and Seol Ah and Su Ah explained to him they missed him. They shared stories of the time they expended apart and at the conclusion, the youngsters sang him the well-liked Korean children’s song about cheering up tired fathers.

Je Ah, the 2nd-eldest twin and a tennis player, explained that she utilized to loathe it when her father watched her matches. “I would not do as perfectly,” she said. “My body would get significant and I’d get genuinely nervous. He would have to hide when watching. I wanted to display him that I’d improved, so I’d get nervous and wouldn’t do as very well. But now it is alright.” In a afterwards interview, she reported, “I want to be like him. I like that he does not give up.”

