Lee Dong Wook gets a surprise on his DNA ancestry test results

Lee Dong Wook’s DNA test reported surprising results for the actor!

In the January 22 episode of Lee Dong Wook’s talk show “Because I want to speak”, the actor welcomed guest Yoo Sung Ho, a professor at Seoul National University, specializing in forensic medicine. Lee Dong Wook laughed while sharing with the audience that during a previous recording, the director (PD) had told him to do a sputum test.

Lee Dong Wook explained that he had taken the test with the PD, who happens to be the same age as him, since they were both born in 1981. They were curious to see how the “biological age” of their body could differ.

Professor Yoo Sung Ho shared that they had tested their DNA. From the side of Lee Dong Wook and the fathers of the PD, they found a typical Korean ancestry.

Looking at their mother’s side, the professor revealed that they had found something a little surprising. While the PD had a typical Korean ancestry, Lee Dong Wook’s mother included a gene commonly found in Siberians.

Lee Dong Wook was shocked and asked, “Am I Siberian?” Professor Yoo Sung Ho laughed and said he was Korean, and shared that this gene is present in less than 1% of Koreans.

Lee Dong Wook learned that the gene is shared with many Koryaks and Khakassians in Siberia. The actor laughed and said, “I think my mother will be the one who will be most surprised by this! The fact that I am Siberian! “

The professor started correcting him, but Lee Dong Wook assured him that he was joking and knew that meant that he just had this ancestry at some point far away from his mother’s side.

The next item they were tested for was their biological age. It has been shared with the public that the PD is vegetarian and does not exercise at all, while Lee Dong Wook exercises two to three hours a day.

The professor shared that even though he was anxious to see the results of the PD because he had boasted about the way he was a vegetarian and had good habits, in reality, his biological age was his real age: 39 years old.

Professor Yoo Sung Ho then revealed that Lee Dong Wook’s biological age was 32, which delighted the actor.

Jang Do Yeon joked that Lee Dong Wook is actually younger than her so that she can speak to him informally, and Lee Dong Wook told his managers to correct his age on the sites of the portal so that he appears to have been born in 1988.

Watch Lee Dong Wook on “Because I want to speak” below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

Thank you all for the advice!

How do you feel in this article?