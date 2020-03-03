lee-dong-wook’s-agency-to-get-authorized-action-against-phony-rumors

Lee Dong Wook’s company is having legal action in opposition to phony rumors about his spiritual beliefs.

On March 3, King Kong by Starship released a statement on their formal Instagram account. It reads:

Hi there, this is King Kong by Starship. Not too long ago, we have confirmed that wrong rumors are becoming distribute about our artist remaining involved in a unique faith. With regards to this, we approach to get solid lawful action against the cultivation of baseless rumors, malicious slander, and opinions that defame our artist’s character. We will also be using lawful motion in opposition to behavior that spreads or reproduces these rumors and damages our artist’s character and superior name. Our agency will carry on to actively watch the situation so that additional damage does not occur. We will do our most effective to defend our artists by pursuing strong legal motion without compromise. Thank you for loving and supporting our agency artists.

Right after it was noted that the religious team recognised as Sincheonji was at the middle of the distribute of COVID-19 scenarios in the Daegu area, there has been rampant on the web speculation about different famous people supposedly remaining section of this spiritual team.

Supply (1)