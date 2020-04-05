Lee Eun Sang Discusses This Action About the First + How She Was Before Last Year

In an interview and a new image for The Star magazine, Lee Eun Sang opens up about her current state of mind and hopes for something more.

The idol began acting at the beginning when she played the As One music video for “February 29th.” Asked if she had come up with a new challenge, Lee Eun Sang replied, “This is my first time doing it, so it was an experience I never knew. But it was fun. I knew I had to immerse myself in something.”

Lee Eun Sang also points out that she has been waiting for a lot of music lately.

“I’ve practiced dancing and dancing a lot,” he said. “I’ve also developed an interest in writing lyrics. When I walk down the street and I see inspiring behavior, I’m not saying the keywords and singing the lyrics.”

Asked what he has changed since last year, Lee Eun Sang said, “My goals have been huge. Last year, I was focusing on what was needed to fulfill my obligations, but this year, I want to set my own goals and think more deeply about the future. in front of me. “

According to Korean records, Lee Eun Sang will turn 20 in 2021, making 2020 the final year of adolescence. Reflecting on the decade, the idea says, “I learned a lot of new things last year. After studying really hard, I had to live my life as a coach, and I was on TV shows.”

“I think about my special year,” he continued, “and I’ve come to the forefront of what I will experience in twenty years.”

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?