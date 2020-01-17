Lee Eun Sang shares update and 2020 goals

Lee Eun Sang chatted with fans on a live broadcast!

On January 17, the idol held its first solo broadcast on V Live, which was its first chance to speak with fans since the dissolution of X1 on January 6. “I was so nervous because it’s been a long time,” he said.

“Lately I’ve been working on songwriting,” he said. “I started recently, and I do songs and I also learn dances that I wanted to learn.” He also said, “I will give you some good news soon.”

Lee Eun Sang shared that he had a passion for cooking recently. “I make cookies and also pasta,” he said and commented that cooking helps him relax.

When a fan said he wanted to hear his songs composed by himself, he said, “It’s still not been that long since I started. I need a little more time. “

When asked what his goals are for 2020, Lee Eun Sang said, “See you soon, that’s my goal.” Also, I want to meet with you after improving Lee Eun Sang a bit last year. I want to improve musically. “

He also said, “I received so much love in 2019, so I want to reimburse everyone for it.”

Lee Eun Sang ended the V Live by saying, “I’m working really hard to prepare. I want to continue showing you how I improved, so I’m working hard, so please be patient. He added: “Today is the beginning and I will see you a lot, via V Live and in other ways too. It’s not over today. I will come a lot. “

He said he hoped his fans would be happy and asked them to share ideas on the type of V Live content they would like to see him do.

Lee Eun Sang participated in the survival show “Produce X 101” in 2019 as an intern under Brand New Music. He made his debut with the X1 project group in August, and the group was disbanded earlier this month due to controversy over the manipulation of the votes.

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?