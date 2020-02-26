lee-eun-sang-to-star-as-male-lead-in-labelmate-as-one’s-comeback-mv

Lee Eun Sang will be starring in a new new music movie!

On February 25, Manufacturer New Songs revealed that As One will be generating their return with the new one “February 29.” The subsequent working day, the agency revealed a spoiler picture showcasing As One’s Lee Min with her enterprise junior Lee Eun Sang, who will be starring as the male lead in As One’s songs online video.

This upcoming music video will be Lee Eun Sang’s initially acting role as nicely as his very first official action subsequent the disbandment of “Produce X 101” team X1.

As One particular is an R&B duo who just lately produced their 20th debut anniversary single “It’s ok to not be okay,” which AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi composed, wrote the lyrics for, and featured in. Not long ago, the duo also garnered focus for their overall look on JTBC’s “Sugar Person 3.”

“February 29” will be launched on tunes streaming web-sites on February 28 at six p.m. KST.

