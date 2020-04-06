Lee Firro’s death: The jaw star died at the age of 91 from the effects of coronavirus

Lee Firro, a well-known actress who starred as Ms. Kinter in Jaws and the 1987 sequel, has died at the age of 91 from a coronavirus infection.

In perhaps his most memorable scene, the character of Fierro slaps Brady’s boss after realizing he knew the shark was lurking in the water, but he still allowed people to swim.

Kevin Ryan, chairman of the Island Theater Workshop, led by Fierro, told Vineyard Times that Martha had died. He was remembered as a presenter, director, businessman and special educator.

“One word I think of when I think of Lee is sacrifice,” he said. “I watched him as a musician, director and businessman, and then we became friends. He was my teacher and mentor.

“I was still calling Lee for an artistic discussion and interpretation … He was very dedicated to the teaching mission. He stayed in it and did the work no matter what.”

In the report on Firro’s death, the Hollywood Reporter cited Jeffrey Voorhees after the release of a funny story about meeting a boy on his screen.

“I work in a restaurant [in the town of Takestan Marta, where the film was filmed],” said Alex Kinterberger. Is, ”Voorhees said.

So I approached his desk and said, “Can I ask you a very personal question – if you think it’s a little weird to tell me to go – but do you believe in reincarnation?” Because I think I died years ago and you are like my mother to my previous life.

And Lee realized who I was, so he joked, “Oh my God, I had a son who died in the ocean years ago!” “And everyone in the restaurant, including his friend, just wondered what the hell was going on!”

According to the Times, due to current social constraints, a small ceremony in honor of Fierro will be held by his family.

Fierro is survived by his five children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.