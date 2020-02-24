lee-han-gyul-and-nam-do-hyon-announce-strategies-for-mini-album

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon will quickly be releasing a mini album!

The pair have been advertising and marketing as H&D with the launch of a fan tune titled “Toward Tomorrow” and performances on audio reveals.

They’ve now announced that they will launch a mini album on March 26. In a movie, they shared that they’ll be wrapping up their music display promotions for “Toward Tomorrow” so that they can concentrate on making songs for their new mini album.

H&D will also be holding supporter meetings in Japan quickly, with occasions on April two in Osaka and April 4 in Tokyo.

Source (one)