[lee-han-gyul-and-nam-do-hyon-chat-about-relying-on-every-other-and-what-led-them-to-turn-into-singers]

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon talked about their shut bond!

Now advertising as H&D with their lover music “Toward Tomorrow,” Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon talked about their friendship in a new job interview with Marie Claire released on February 19.

Through the interview, Nam Do Hyon shared, “Since this is the initial album I’m releasing to the environment with Lee Han Gyul, I felt pressured, so I concluded the song with the enable of the personnel around me.”

Nam Do Hyon additional, “Even from a younger age, I enjoyed sharing melodies I designed myself with other people. When I assumed about seeking to display the world [my songs], I found the solution of getting a singer.”

Lee Han Gyul also talked about his story of turning into a singer, sharing, “After quitting Taekwondo, which I did for eight decades, I coincidentally entered a dance club. We entered a levels of competition, and I gained a casting provide there.”

The two shared, “Since we have each and every other, we never really feel lonely, and we can count on every other.” Nam Do Hyon elaborated, “It’s a aid that Lee Han Gyul is usually by my side.”

Just lately on February 2, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon held their first fan meeting “Happy Day: Birthday” and delighted fans with “Toward Tomorrow,” which Nam Do Hyon participated in composing and creating the lyrics for.

Source (one)