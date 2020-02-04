Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon officially release a fan song co-written by Nam Do Hyon

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon should release new music!

On February 2, the two held their first fan meeting “Happy Day: Birthday” and delighted fans with a new fan song called “Tomorrow is Better Than Today”. Now they will officially release the song for everyone to enjoy.

“Tomorrow is Better Than Today” is a song for which Nam Do Hyon participated in the composition and writing of the lyrics. He not only expresses his gratitude to the fans for waiting for them, but he also shares the hope for the incredible things that will happen in the future. Words like “Towards the dream that I have kept, I will try to walk towards him again, I will continue to walk” and “Towards the rising light, I will walk again” reflect the new departure of Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun and growth potential.

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon’s new song will be released on February 5 at 6 p.m. KST on online music streaming sites.

