lee-han-gyul-opens-instagram-account

Lee Han Gyul is now on Instagram with a individual account!

The idol recently launched his new account with some selfies and wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Han Gyul. I commenced an Instagram! Make sure you glance ahead a ton to my day by day lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram 안녕하세요 이한결입니다. 여러분 제가 인스타 개설을 했어요!! 앞으로의 저의 일상 많이많이 기대해주세요 ㅎㅎ A article shared by 이한결 Lee Han Gyul (@lee_gyul_gyul) on Feb 23, 2020 at 12: 41am PST

Lee Han Gyul is an idol underneath MBK Entertainment who has appeared on survival reveals “The Unit” and “Produce X 101” as well as promoted with the groups IM and X1. Adhering to X1’s disbandment in January, he and Nam Do Hyon held a supporter meeting in February and have been marketing their enthusiast tune “Toward Tomorrow” on new music exhibits.