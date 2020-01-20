Lee Haskins wants to honor David Oliver Joyce for his future legacy

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

Jamie McPhilimey

Former world champion Lee Haskins has figured out what important area he sees the difference in when he faces David Oliver Joyce in less than two weeks.

Ex-IBF Bantamweight Champion Haskins (36-4, 14 KOs) meets Joyce (11-1, 8 KOs) for the European WBO Super Bantamweight title at Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1st – live in the USA on ESPN + in cooperation with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

High-rated Joyce wants to get back on his feet after his # GoldenContract quarter-final with Leigh Wood in October, but Haskins believes the Irishman may have shown weakness.

Haskins said: “I am very excited about the fight and it is another chance for me to win another title. As I get older I want to see what I can do to expand my legacy. The training went really well and i am in a happy place and enjoy it again.

“After the two years, I think I needed a good break to get the hunger back. I hear David Oliver Joyce likes to get strong and shoot a lot, so I think that might work in my favor.

“He was stopped in his last fight and I think he would have learned from his interruption as if he would continue in the professional ranks, he will definitely have to learn from mistakes.

“I believe that my years of skills and knowledge can really help me in this fight. But take everything away. I still think it will be a tough fight. That’s why I put pressure on myself.”

In an exciting fight, Sean McComb meets Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Gary Cully meets Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight title BUI, the undefeated Lewis Crocker collides with John Thain and many other great fights.