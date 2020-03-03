lee-hello-in-talks-to-signal-special-agreement-with-aomg

Lee Hello and AOMG are talking about the probability of an exclusive contract!

On March three, media outlet Newspim noted that Lee Hi experienced signed an unique deal with hip hop label AOMG led by Jay Park.

A source from AOMG clarified to Star Right now, “We are speaking about with Lee Hi pertaining to an exceptional agreement, but very little has been confirmed.”

Lee Hello has been hunting for a new company after leaving YG Enjoyment final December. In January, it was disclosed that Lee Hi was in talks with Sunmi’s company MAKEUS Entertainment about signing an exclusive contract.

