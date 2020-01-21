Lee High is investigating the threat; increased police presence planned on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Local law enforcement officers investigate threatening comments posted online by a student over the weekend.

A voice message recorded by Lee High Principal Rob Howle and sent to parents on Monday afternoon said school staff were aware of comments that a student had made electronically over the weekend.

Howle said the school is working with law enforcement to address the situation and that the student responsible is being disciplined. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System states that the student in question has not yet been arrested.

Classes will take place on Tuesday as planned, but with an “increased police presence” on campus.

“Please note that a Lee High School student electronically triggered a threat over the weekend. The district has a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior. The school is now working with the district security team and law enforcement to resolve this Investigate and combat the threat The responsible student will be disciplined according to the student’s rights and obligations manual. We will find additional security to ensure a safe and productive day tomorrow. ”