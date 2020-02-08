Lee Hyori tells the story behind his viral challenge “any song” + reacts to Zico’s message from block B

Lee Hyori shared his views on Block B Zico member’s “Any Song” challenge on “How do you play?”

In the February 8 episode, Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon visited Yoo Jae Suk’s ramen restaurant as his last guests.

In January, Lee Hyori joined the crowd of stars who took up Zico’s “Any Song” challenge. She shared her take on dance on Instagram, and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Zico both commented in her article.

“I tried it because I was so bored,” said Lee Hyori. “It looked fun. How could I miss it? (Zico and I) don’t know each other at all. She continued, “There are times when I dance on YouTube videos and want to get some attention. That’s why I downloaded it. “

Lee Hyori then revealed, “I was so happy to have received a DM (direct message) from Zico.” Bursting in laughter, Lee Sang Soon asked his wife, “Are you happy?”

In a previous interview, Zico chose Lee Hyori as the most memorable celebrity who rose to the challenge.

