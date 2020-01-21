Lee Jae Jin of FTISLAND joins the military

Lee Jae Jin of FTISLAND begins his military service!

On January 21, FNC Entertainment released a statement confirming that he had enlisted. After joining Lee Hong Ki in September 2019, Lee Jae Jin revealed in December that he would be the second member of FTISLAND to join the military.

The full FNC Entertainment statement is provided below:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

On January 21, Lee Jae Jin, a member of FTISLAND, was admitted to the training center for recruits of the 3rd division of the army of Cheorwon in Gangwon province.

Lee Jae Jin made his last farewell to the fans near the military camp in the afternoon. He delivered his ambition to participate conscientiously in military life in the midst of the expulsion of fans and his family.

After completing five weeks of basic military training, Lee Jae Jin will serve as an active duty soldier. Please send warm support to Lee Jae Jin so that he can return with greater maturity and good health.

Before enlisting, Lee Jae Jin greeted fans at his first solo fan meeting “2020 Lee Jae Jin’s Dinner Show without Dinner”. He also recently renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment with members Lee Hong Ki and Choi Min Hwan.

Wishing Lee Jae Jin Safe Service!

