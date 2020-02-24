lee-jae-wook-shares-enjoyment-for-character-in-new-drama-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-climate-is-nice”

Lee Jae Wook teamed up with fashion magazine Elle Korea for a photo shoot and interview where he expressed enjoyment for his upcoming JTBC drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Awesome.”

The actor has created really the perception in a minor around a calendar year, enjoying Baek Kyung in the MBC miniseries “Extraordinary You,” Seol Ji Hwan in “Search: WWW,” and Marco in “Memories of the Alhambra.”

Throughout the job interview that followed his image shoot, Lee Jae Wook expressed his potent enthusiasm for performing as he explained, “To be straightforward, I come to feel I am most insignificant when I am acting. I sense like no make any difference how a lot I pour in, it’s not plenty of. But that is what tends to make me want to keep going.”

Lee Jae Wook also shared enjoyment for his new part in the impending drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Awesome.” He mentioned, “My character Lee Jang Woo is quite a funny man. So I truly feel joyful when I’m playing him. Some of my traces as Lee Jang Woo experienced my performing counterpart laughing for 30 minutes and they ending up crying mainly because their stomach damage so substantially from laughing.”

Lee Jae Wook’s whole image shoot and interview with Elle Korea will be available in the March challenge of the journal.

“I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice” premieres on February 24 at 9: 30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

