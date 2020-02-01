Lee Je Hoon, Choi Woo Sik and more talk about their roles in the next film “Time To Hunt”

On January 31, the cast of “Time to Hunt” met for a press conference before the film premiered.

In a dystopian future, “Time to Hunt” is a new thriller with Lee Je Hoon, Choi Woo Shik, Ahn Jae Hong and Park Jung Min as four friends working out a dangerous plan to escape a better life. The film will follow the four friends as they put everything into play for the chance of a new life – and the breathtaking chase that follows as a mysterious figure begins to chase them.

When playing her character in the film, Lee Je Hoon said, “There was not much difficulty in playing the character. But, there were a lot of requests (from the director) for us to portray the experience of creating a plan and the horror of being chased as realistically as possible. “

Ahn Jae Hong said, “I wanted to look different from what I usually do, so I shaved my head, bleached my hair, and used makeup to make my skin look rougher.”

Choi Woo Sik talked about drawing tattoos for the film. “(The tattoos) took a long time. I’m the youngest, so I had to pretend that I was friends with the older guys. It’s not that I tried particularly hard, but they were really good for me, and it helped me a lot. “

Park Jung Min said, “It was important that I didn’t stand out too much in terms of the chemistry of the four of us.”

Actor Park Hae Soo, who is the hunter in the film, said, “Because I’m the hunter, I usually film at night. They are all close friends and I was chasing them by myself. I was really jealous. “

“Time to Hunt” will be released in February.

