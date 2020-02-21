[lee-je-hoon-shares-photo-with-“time-to-hunt”-cast-in-berlin-for-70th-berlin-international-film-festival]

Stars of the film “Time to Hunt” are in Berlin for the 70th Berlin International Film Festival!

On February 21, Lee Je Hoon posted a photo on Instagram of himself, director Yoon Sung Hyun, and co-stars Ahn Jae Hong and Park Jung Min in Berlin. They’re in town for the festival as their movie was invited for a special gala screening at the event, making it the first Korean film to receive the honor.

Lee Je Hoon wrote in the caption, “Since we came for the Berlin International Film Festival.”

The festival runs from February 20 to March 1. The film also stars Choi Woo Shik and Park Hae Soo, and it tells the story of four friends in a dystopian future who hatch a dangerous plan to escape to a better life. It will hit theaters in Korea on February 26.