[lee-je-hoon-talks-about-“signal-2,”-friendship-with-ryu-jun-yeol,-and-“stove-league”-cameo]

Actor Lee Je Hoon took the purpose of special DJ on the February 17 episode of the SBS radio clearly show “Cultwo Show”!

Lee Je Hoon stars in the forthcoming film “Time to Hunt” together with Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min, and Park Hae Soo. Lee Je Hoon mentioned that on February 19, they’ll be heading to the Berlin Global Movie Festival, as the film has been invited for a gala screening.

When asked about reuniting with Park Jung Min on display for the 1st time considering that their 2011 film “Bleak Evening,” Lee Je Hoon claimed, “It was so cozy to film with him. We know every single other incredibly perfectly.”

Lee Je Hoon was also asked about his friendship with Ryu Jun Yeol, who he traveled with to Cuba for the JTBC exhibit “Traveler.” He stated, “I didn’t know Ryu Jun Yeol right before that, but we turned close even though filming ‘Traveler.’ He’s a truly fantastic person.”

He extra, “We nonetheless continue to be in contact and see each other. I imagine Ryu Jun Yeol will be getting ready for his upcoming project immediately after he arrives again from heading overseas.”

The actor not long ago built a particular cameo on the drama “Stove League.” He shared, “I’m a actually big fan of ‘Stove League.’ When the opportunity arrived up for me to be in the final episode, I reported I’d do it before I even saw the script.” He extra, “I was surprised it was a more significant part than I’d assumed, with additional screen time than I’d anticipated.”

Lee Je Hoon was asked about the substantially-expected next period of the strike 2016 tvN drama “Signal,” which has been pointed out as a likelihood for a long time. He explained, “I consider it would be tricky to do it this 12 months simply because the cast is all fast paced, but from what I know, ‘Signal 2’ is being produced. I’m waiting for it far too.”

The actor also did a dance as a way to make a want that “Time to Hunt” will surpass 10 million admissions. “I was in a university hip hop club,” he shared. “I did a little bit of b-boying and popping.”

“Time to Hunt” hits theaters in Korea on February 26.

