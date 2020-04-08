Lee Jin Hyuk And Kim Seul Gi Share An Unexpected Date in “Find Me In Your Memory”

“Find Me in MBC Memory” has released the UP10TION Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Seul Gi!

The drama is about a romantic love story between two people who were with emotional scars that had a memory of how to act. Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) as news anchor with hipthymesia (conditions that could give them to remember about the experience of living in detail), and Yeo Jin Ha (Moon Ga Young) as an actress famous. who has forgotten some of the most important moments in her life as a mechanism of psychological defense.

Kim Seul Gi plays Yeo Ha Kyung who is the younger brother and manager of Yeo Ha Jin, and Lee Jin Hyuk plays Jo Il Kwon who is Lee Jung Hoon’s junior. Audiences have been cheering on their partner because of the heart-warming chemistry created by Yeo Ha Kyung with her calm personality and Jo Il Kwon’s passion and busyness.

In the new release, Yeo Ha Kyung is putting ice in front of Jo Il Kwon. Jo Il Kwon flinkhes back, surprised by Yeo Ha Kyung’s actions. In another photo, Jo Il Kwon is pouting while using ice for a face massage.

Furthermore, the two were also shown enjoying a date with a table filled with food from a convenience store. Yeo Ha Kyung is eating Jo Il Kwon’s noodles and sausages in an indifferent expression that is different from the way he thinks. Audiences are curious to know how they ended up at a convenience store.

The production team shared, “Apart from the romance between ‘memory couple’ Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young, romance between the couple” (the youngest) Kim Seul Gi and Lee Jin Hyuk will also add a different twist to the drama. Kim Seul Gi and Kim Jin Hyuk’s intense chemistry will make the audience laugh, hence, the romance. “

“Find Me in Your Memory” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 p.m. KST.

