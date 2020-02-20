[lee-jin-hyuk,-jang-young-nam,-and-lee-seung-joon-trace-at-exciting-chemistry-in-forthcoming-mbc-drama]

MBC’s approaching drama “Find Me in Your Memory” (doing work title) has unveiled the 1st glimpse of the “Newsroom Crew”!

The romance drama revolves all-around a male named Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) with hyperthymesia, a condition that presents folks the potential to recall an abnormally wide amount of their daily life experiences in vivid detail, and a girl named Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Youthful) who has neglected the most essential times of her lifetime. The two persons with identical scars fatefully cross paths a single day and appear to love each and every other.

In the series, Lee Seung Joon, Jang Youthful Nam, and UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk will make up the “Newsroom Crew.” Jang Young Nam will perform the role of Choi Hee Sang, a “girl crush” information director, when Lee Seung Joon will take on the part of Kim Cheol Woong, the outdated-fashioned crew chief of Information Are living. Lee Jin Hyuk will portray Jo Il Kwon, a new reporter on the workforce with slick charms.

On February 20, the drama produced new stills of the three distinctive figures. Choi Hee Sang is leaning backwards with a search of surprise on her confront while Kim Cheol Woong is lazily sprawled out on the couch in her workplace. Jo Il Kwon steals the spotlight with his handsome visuals. Viewers are anticipating their witty chemistry—especially Jo Il Kwon’s adorable attempts to get nearer to his purpose design Lee Jung Hoon.

“Find Me in Your Memory” will premiere on March 18 at 8: 55 p.m. KST subsequent the conclusion of “The Recreation: To Zero.”

