Lee Jin Hyuk of UP10TION talks about his goals and ambitions for 2020

Lee Jin Hyuk of UP10TION shared his goals for the New Year!

On January 22, Singles magazine released its superb photo of Lee Jin Hyuk. In the interview for the photo shoot, Lee Jin Hyuk spoke about his successful meeting with fans from Asia. He shared that in Taiwan and Thailand, he was able to present a more diverse range of performances as the event took place before the release of his album. During this time, he wanted to give the feeling of attending a musical program broadcast for fans of Macau and the Philippines through the fan meetings that took place after the release of his album.

Lee Jin Hyuk also spoke about the importance of social media as a platform for communicating with fans. He shared: “There are times when I can’t often update (the fans) the news that interests them, but I try to be as close as possible to the fans by doing live broadcasts and using voice services. “

On the kind of artist Lee Jin Hyuk wanted to become, he shared, “I have a lot of ambition and greed.” He added, “I want to become an artist in which the words“ as expected ”follow my name Lee Jin Hyuk. “

The artist also spoke about his plans for 2020, sharing: “First, the start (of 2020) started well with Singles magazine, and I have a variety show on which I plan to participate. I plan to do everything I can, including dramas. So if people keep taking care of me, I can show things one at a time as if I were unwrapping a gift box. The future course of my life and the path that my steps will trace are very pretty. Lee Jin Hyuk has a lot of aspirations! “He concluded the interview by saying:” In 2020, which suits me perfectly, I will take up challenges even more courageously and boldly. “

