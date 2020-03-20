Lee Jong Hyun To Be Discharged From Military services According To COVID-19 Rules

Lee Jong Hyun will be discharged from the army without having returning to his foundation from leave.

On March 20, it was described that previous CNBLUE member Lee Jong Hyun would be discharged from the army on March 25 according to COVID-19 protocol. At present, Lee Jong Hyun is on his ETS leave.

Subsequent studies, FNC Amusement confirmed, “Lee Jong Hyun will be discharged on March 25 from his ETS leave without returning to his armed forces foundation.”

From all over mid-February, the Ministry of National Defense has been regulating and restricting depart and visits for military staff as a part of the Korean military’s attempts to beat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Holiday dates have been modified so that individuals on their last holiday prior to discharge will be discharged from the navy without returning to their bases. CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin and 2PM’s Wooyoung were also discharged according to this military protocol, and 2AM’s Jo Kwon will be discharged in this way upcoming 7 days.

Lee Jong Hyun enlisted in August 2018 as an active duty soldier. In March 2019, he was reported to have obtained sexual videos of women in a a single-on-1 chatroom with Jung Joon Young. In August 2019, a further controversy bordering Lee Jong Hyun rose due to his immediate messages to a YouTuber. Subsequent the challenge, Lee Jong Hyun apologized and announced his departure from CNBLUE. However, he has managed his contract with FNC Amusement.

