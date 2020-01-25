Lee Jong Won Praises Hani EXID’s Amazing Work Ethics Across “XX”

Lee Jong Won had nothing but praise for Hani, his “XX” co-star!

In a recent interview with YTN Star, the actor talked about his new MBC drama “XX”, which tells the story of what’s going on in an exclusive speakeasy bar.

Lee Jong Won began by noticing with a smile: “During the filming of this drama, I was happy to meet not only a great director and writer, but also great colleagues.”

In the drama, the actor plays Wang Jung Deun, the best friend of bartender Yoon Nana (played by Hani). He is a nice character who stays with Yoon Nana, who always experiences pain in a past relationship in which her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend.

Naming Hani as the co-star he worked with the most with during filming, Lee Jong Won commented, “I could describe her in so many ways, but if I had to choose one, it would be a” hard worker “. “

He then explained, “I was really surprised when I saw his script. She analyzes her character in every detail, and the result is handwritten words that cover each page (of the script). “

“Thanks to her,” he continued, “I am inspired to work hard and it has been helpful. I liked the way we were able to swap lines back and forth so naturally that I forgot we were acting. “

As for her co-star Hwang Seung Eon, Lee Jong Won said: “I am a man, but I felt” girl crush “vibrations from her. I saw her for the first time when reading the script, and she had an aura around her. “

“XX” marks Lee Jong Won’s first lead role in a drama, and he concluded the interview by talking about his hopes and goals.

“Since I started dreaming of becoming an actor, I have achieved this goal,” he said. “It’s to show another side of me in each actor project, to remove each role in an exceptional way. I really want to hear people say, “Is this person the same person from (this other drama or film)?” I hope this drama will help me get there. “

“XX” is broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. KST on V Live, Naver TV, Facebook and YouTube, as well as Friday evening at 12.50 p.m. KST on MBC. The drama is also available with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch the first episode of “XX” with English subtitles now!

