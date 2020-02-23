lee-joo-young-captivates-viewers-with-wonderful-hair-transformations-in-“itaewon-class”

Lee Joo Young’s hair transformations on “Itaewon Class” are thieving the display!

The actress is currently showing in the common JTBC drama as Ma Hyun Yi, the chef of Park Sae Roy (Park Search engine optimisation Joon)’s pub Dan Bam.

In the beginning, Ma Hyun Yi was very first introduced to viewers with silver hair, creating Lee Joo Young glance as if she experienced stepped out of the webtoon that the drama is centered on.

On the other hand, Ma Hyun Yi has considering that undergone more than a person dramatic hair transformation.

Viewers have been stunned to see the character dancing in the club scene with prolonged black hair, giving her a goddess glimpse that experienced an solely different attraction from her shorter silver hair. The scene signaled an significant second in the plot and featured a revelation about the character’s identity.

At last, Ma Hyun Yi is at present sporting a darker appear than her unique hairstyle. Immediately after Dan Bam’s manager Jo Yi Seo (performed by Kim Da Mi) advised her, “You seem superior with black hair, sis,” the chef dyed her hair black.

Lee Joo Young’s drastic hair transformations have been producing heaps of buzz among fans, who are amazed by how the actress has managed to capture Ma Hyun Yi’s numerous charms. Depending on her hairstyle, she can appear across as chic, cute, or every little thing in between.

“Itaewon Class” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

