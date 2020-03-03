lee-joo-youthful-talks-about-participating-in-transgender-character-in-“itaewon-class”

Lee Joo Young spoke about her most up-to-date roles while shooting a new pictorial with Marie Claire Korea!

She is using component in Marie Claire’s online video job titled “Gender Cost-free Year 3,” which features actresses executing as people that had been performed by males in films or performs. For the task, Lee Joo Young took on traces done by Jo Jin Woong‘s character Park Chang Min in the 2014 movie “A Challenging Working day.” It’s said that Lee Joo Youthful produced a massive affect inspite of the briefness of the scene as she place her have spin on a instant at the police station from the day when Park Chang Min fulfilled Go Gun Soo (performed by Lee Sunlight Gyun) for the to start with time.

Lee Joo Young is currently acting as a transgender girl named Ma Hyun Yi in the drama “Itaewon Course.” In an job interview to go together with her pictorial for the magazine, Lee Joo Young talked about her approach to the role.

“I thought a whole lot about how I should enjoy the purpose,” Lee Joo Youthful claimed. “I made the decision that instead than dwelling on gender while acting, I ought to act as the character Ma Hyun Yi alone.”

Final calendar year, Lee Joo Youthful created her debut at the Busan International Film Pageant and gained the Impartial Star Award at the Seoul Independent Film Festival for her functionality in the movie “Baseball Woman.”

In the film, she played a lady named Soo In who is about to graduate from higher faculty and has her sights established on starting to be a specialist baseball participant.

“At to start with, Soo In appeared like a reckless individual to me,” said Lee Joo Younger. “As a person in my 20s, I did want that Soo In would find a path that was a bit simpler, but it turned out that Soo In wasn’t reckless, she was just incredibly specified about her aspiration. It was just that she desired to be a professional athlete, somewhat than wanting to play baseball as a interest or educate it.”

Lee Joo Young’s full pictorial and interview with Marie Claire can be observed in the March issue.

