Lee Joon Hyuk And Nam Ji Hyun Monitor Down Potential customers In “365: Repeat The Year”

“365: Repeat the Year” follows 10 individuals who “reset” their lives, returning to a day accurately 1 calendar year prior in hopes of attaining a superior lifetime or avoiding a existence-switching incident. This secret-survival drama stars Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Ji Soo, and Yang Dong Geun, between lots of other people, with a storyline jam-packed with pressure from start to finish.

New stills show two these kinds of “resetters,” as Ji Hyung Joo (Lee Joon Hyuk), a veteran detective who mourns the loss of life of a colleague he thought of as relatives and Shin Ga Hyun (Nam Ji Hyun), a webtoon artist who loses her lover and best close friend in an accident, find to reset time and set points right.

In the stills, it seems as although Ji Hyung Joo has teamed up with Shin Ga Hyun in order to observe down some clues as to why their lives reset, or what they can do to avoid the disasters which prompted them to go back in time. The stills do demonstrate fairly a little bit of chemistry, on the other hand, suggesting a variety of camraderie as although these two had worked alongside one another for quite a lengthy time, instead than two strangers compelled collectively by happenstance.

The creation team said, “You would not believe these two ended up conference for the initially time, centered on their performing. Even on established they showed off the greatest chemistry.” They then went on to tease viewers about the figures, indicating, “There’s no one way to explain the romance amongst Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun. You’ll just have to wait and see how their marriage evolves, moment by moment, second by 2nd, when the drama releases. But [the two actors] have produced leading-notch synergy.”

“365: Repeat the Year” is set to broadcast every Monday and Tuesday at 8:55 p.m. KST and will premiere on March 23.

