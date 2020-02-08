Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Jong Kook enter wild water fight on “Running Man”

Prepare for an epic showdown on this week’s episode of “Running Man”!

During the next episode of February 9 of the SBS variety show, the actors will be responsible for various missions related to the “legendary advertisements” of the past. The members of “Running Man” will wander through the memory watching popular advertisements of yesteryear, then reconstructing some of them in the present.

A special commercial features a scene in which an actor splashes someone else with water, and things take a hilarious twist when the cast of “Running Man” begins to get in too much. Eager to have the opportunity to splash Kim Jong Kook with water, Lee Kwang Soo chooses the singer as a partner – then pops everyone by focusing all his efforts on the jet of water in Kim’s face Jong Kook, instead of paying attention to the actual reconstruction of the scene.

In order not to be outdone, Kim Jong Kook awaits his chance to take revenge; and when he finally arrives, he surprises everyone with the force of his watery reprisals.

To watch the fight in the water that made everyone laugh, listen to the next episode of “Running Man” on February 9 at 5 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the last episode of the show with English subtitles below:

