[lee-kwang-soo-suffers-personal-injury-in-car-or-truck-accident-+-to-just-take-break-from-routines-which-includes-“running-man”]

On February 18, it was revealed that Lee Kwang Soo endured an injury in a car incident the earlier weekend. As a consequence, he will be taking a break from all of his scheduled things to do such as “Running Man” recordings.

Lee Kwang Soo’s agency launched the next assertion:

Hi there. This is King Kong by Starship.

On the afternoon of February 15 (Saturday), Lee Kwang Soo, who was heading someplace in his automobile as aspect of his personalized routine, was strike by a vehicle violating site visitors signals.

Immediately after obtaining a specific evaluation at a medical center near by, he was identified with a fracture in his ideal ankle. Lee Kwang Soo is at the moment taking methods to be hospitalized and is receiving cure.

As a outcome, he will not be capable to just take aspect in his scheduled things to do, and we request for your being familiar with. We will be checking his progress, and he will aim on getting treatment for his recovery.