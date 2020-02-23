[lee-lam-thye-urges-food-stuff-supply-riders-to-prioritise-highway-protection]

Outgoing Malaysian Institute of Highway Safety Investigation chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye during a press conference in Kajang February four, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Food delivery riders ought to prioritise street basic safety while they are necessary to be rapid and productive in performing their job, stated the chairman of Alliance of Protected Neighborhood, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

“Being a highway consumer, I have noticed that there are a range of food stuff shipping riders that experience quite dangerously and this poses a great deal of pitfalls,” he told Bernama right now when commenting on a recent fatal crash involving a foods shipping rider.

Lee said that just like other road customers, food items shipping riders need to in no way compromise on street protection.

He mentioned they as well experienced a responsibility to notice traffic policies to avoid obtaining included in mishaps while delivering food items orders.

He reported data confirmed that more than 68 for every cent of highway crashes included motorcyclists and an regular of 18 street consumers were being killed in crashes each day.

Bernama claimed that a Foodpanda supply rider was killed in a collision at Batu 11, Jalan Labu, Kampung Lambar, Negri Sembilan, at six.18pm on Friday.

The sufferer, Muammar Gaddafi Jamalludin, 25, died on the spot from head accidents.

The collision involved his Honda Wave motorcycle, a Nissan Terrano and a Perodua Myvi.

Preliminary investigations discovered that he was on his way from Seremban to Nilai when his motorbike grazed the Nissan Terrano, which was generating a proper convert, hurling him on to the opposite lane. — Bernama