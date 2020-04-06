Lee Mi Yeon and Ji Jin Hee In The Speech For Korean Prophecy in BBC TV Series “Disguised”

Ji Jin Hee and Lee Mi Yeon might start an exciting new project!

On April 6, it was reported that JTBC is currently planning a remake of the BBC series “Undercover,” starring Ji Jin Hee and Lee Mi Yeon.

A source from King Kong under Starship, Lee Mi Yeon’s agency, responded by saying, “It’s true that he has received an offer for a drama and is currently looking for it.” Ji Jin Hee’s agency also stated, “He was positive about the offer. While he was still in the consideration phase, nothing was determined.”

“Undercover” is a BBC series that aired in 2016 and follows the story of British lawyers on the legal war long to prove one of the men who died in the US, and his wife past back to menghantun her and do whatever that can be hidden. The Korean remake is set to be directed by Song Hyun Wook, who has worked on hit dramas like “Other Oh Hae Young” and “Inside Beauty.”

If she accepts the lead, it will be Ji Jin Hee’s first drama since last year’s “Designed Survivor: 60 Days,” which is a sequel to the US series, and for Lee Mi Yeon, this will be the first full-length drama in 10 years. since the 2010 KBS drama “The Great Merchant of Kim Man Deok.” She made a cameo appearance on tvN’s “Reply 1988” in 2015 but this could be her official return to the small screen for ten years.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Resources (1) (2)

