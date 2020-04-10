Lee Min Ho And Lee Jung Jin Featuring The Incredible “King: The King”

SBS’s anticipated drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has released a teaser of the scene which is a stark contrast study.

“King: Monarch Mandrak” is a new play by acclaimed author Kim Eun Sook and tells of two universal parallels, one Korean being a constitutional monarchy and one almost identical to the current republic. Stars Lee Min Ho as Emperor Gon Lee, who tried to close the door on the world and Kim Go Eun Jung as Detective Tae Eul, who work together with her to protect the lives of people.

Lee Jung Jin also starred in the drama, Lee Rim, Lee Gon’s uncle. He was the half-brother of the Emperor before, the father of Lee Gon. Although Lee Rim as the oldest son, he was exiled from the line of succession at the age of 13 because he is the son of a concubine, resentment is still underway in the liver until now.

In his new home, Lee Min Ho looks like a fairy prince while riding a pure white horse through a bamboo forest dressed in royal clothing. However, the tale is darkened with the appearance of Lee Jung Jin, dressed in a blood-stained modern dress.

This fateful meeting was published in February at a forest in Gijang County, Busan. When Lee Min Ho and Lee Jung Jin arrived, they were amazed at the natural beauty of bamboo, even during the winter months that made the movie cold and difficult. Lee Min Ho is more concerned with the horse than he is, by checking to see if he is not calm in the cold, while Lee Jung Jin shows a 180 degree change in his character with a warm smile and a respectful attitude.

Prime Minister “King: Eternal Monarch” on April 17 at 10pm. KST.

Resources (1) (2)

How does this article feel?