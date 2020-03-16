Lee Min Ho Exudes An Aura Of Royalty As Emperor In Impending Drama “The King: Everlasting Monarch” By Kim Eun Sook

Lee Min Ho is returning with SBS’s impending drama “The King: Everlasting Monarch”!

Written by Kim Eun Sook, “The King: Eternal Monarch” is about two parallel universes of a monarchy and a democracy. Lee Min Ho stars as Emperor Lee Gon, who attempts to close the door in between the two worlds, and Kim Go Eun stars as Detective Jung Tae Eul, who performs with the emperor to shield people’s life.

Lee Min Ho’s purpose as Lee Gon, the 3rd technology emperor of Korea, will be an possibility for the actor to display his charismatic side. The citizens see him as a man of sophistication, getting very good appears to be like and a relaxed demeanor, and a perfect ruler. Nevertheless, Lee Gon is delicate and compulsive, and he is a person who likes actual numbers, somewhat than imprecise text. “The King: Eternal Monarch” is Lee Min Ho’s initially drama in three many years, and it is his second drama by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook immediately after “Heirs.”

On March 16, the drama revealed new pictures of Lee Min Ho as Emperor Lee Gon. Lee Min Ho seems innovative and charismatic in his uniform as the lights shine on him and build a mysterious atmosphere.

Lee Min Ho unveiled his emotions about returning to performing, expressing, “After a prolonged crack, I am returning with ‘The King: Everlasting Monarch.’ You have waited a long time, so I will come to you soon and make a excellent impact. It’s even much more significant to be able to work with [Kim Eun Sook] yet again as a extra mature [actor], and I will operate challenging to make this a good project, in particular since it’s our next 1 [together]. Be sure to appear ahead to the exceptional enjoy story drawn by our drama.”

Production firm Hwa&Dam Shots shared, “Lee Min Ho is bringing to existence the imaginary character Lee Gon established by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. We feel it was the best casting. There is no question that this will be the character that opens up the second period of Lee Min Ho’s performing profession. We request for your interest in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ wherever Emperor Lee Gon will glow brightly.”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” is slated to air in April as the observe-up drama to “Hyena.”

In the meantime, enjoy Lee Min Ho in “Heirs” with English subtitles underneath!

