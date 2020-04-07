Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, And The Better Works Could Not Make “King: Eternal Church”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “King: Monarch Mandrak” launches a new look at the actor!

“King: Monarch Mandrak” is the latest work by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook and tells of two similar parallels, one of Korea being a constitutional monarchy and one that is almost identical to today’s republic. Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) tries to close the door between the two worlds with the help of detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) to save his life.

The newly released plants featured lead actors Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung Jin. Playing Lee Gon, the Korean emperor who encounters a new fate after crossing into the natural world, Lee Min Ho shines by displaying the diverse charms of his humble father and his magnificent stand. You also said that he was very professional in setting up, very observant of performance while also smiling softly during filming.

Kim Go Eun make everybody smile with joy hidden behind a tough character Jung Tae Eul, a detective who does not compromise with injustice. After filming a vicious scene, Kim Go Eun will show off a soft smile. However, in front of the camera, he’ll be back to being Jung Tae Eul with a strong performance.

Woo Do Hwan avoids charisma while playing with Jo Young, the bodyguard and the head of Emperor Lee Gon’s friend. The actor also expressed his willingness to film the film in another part in order to create the perfect picture despite the many difficult action scenes. She received positive feedback from staff for the work she has set.

Kim Kyung Nam is also mischievous by immersing himself in the film while taking on the role of Kang Shin Jae, a detective and determined detective who worked with Jung Tae Eul.

Furthermore, Jung Eun Chae exudes a double charm, showing off her delicate personality while turning into the proud and prickly Goo Seo Ryung, in front of the camera.

Finally, Lee Jung Jin portrays the aircraft with a powerful aura while creating a stunning transformation into Lee Rim, Lee Gon’s uncle who is also the most powerful character in his 22-year acting career.

The production team said of the film, “It can’t be better than this,” and added the cast of talent showed great enthusiasm during the filming. He also asked the audience to challenge the strong acting story for the upcoming drama.

“King: Eternal Monter” will begin on April 17 at 10 pm. KST. Check out the teaser for the drama here!

