Lee Min Ho + Kim Go Eun Enjoys the Romantic Fried Chicken Date in “The King: Forever”

SBS’s new drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has featured Lee Ho Ho and Kim Go Eun relaxing!

Spoiler

In the previous episode of “The King: The Eternal Monter,” Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) struggles to persuade Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun) that he is the emperor of the universe. Despite failing to convince her of his true identity, Lee Gon dared to state at the end of the episode that he wanted to make her empress.

In a recent photo released from the drama, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul know each other about fried chicken. While Jung Tae Eul seems to be interested in introducing Lee Gon for a maek (a Korean cocktail of soju mixed with beer), Lee Gon especially enjoys spending time with Jung Tae Eul, and he can’t break his eyes. throughout that date.

Surprised and amazed by Jung Tae Eul’s wonderful mixing skills, Lee Gon is cautious when trying to drink, which he has never seen before.

According to the film’s audience, Lee Min Ho – who is known for not drinking in real life – couldn’t stop laughing after seeing how serious Kim Go Eun was when mixing.

Producers of “The King: The Eternal Monter,” “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are romance masters who know exactly how to make their audiences’ hearts.” . “

The next episode of “King: Eternal Monter” will air on April 24 at 10 pm. KST.

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?